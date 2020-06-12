Vanuatu T10 League IS Vs MTB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Ifira Sharks (IS) will face MT Bulls (MTB) in the league stage match of Vanuatu T10 League this week. The match between the two sides will be played on Saturday, June 13. Here are the details regarding IS vs MTB live streaming, Vanuatu T10 League, IS vs MTB live streaming in India, IS vs MTB live match details and where to catch the IS vs MTB live scores and IS vs MTB live telecast in India.

IS vs MTB live streaming: Vanuatu T10 League preview

The Vanuatu T10 League features only three teams that are currently battling each other to be crowned champions. The three teams in the competition are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The IS vs MTB live match will be played at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground at Hybrid Oval.

IS vs MTB live scores: IS vs MTB live match weather report

The weather for the Vanuatu T10 League IS vs MTB live match will see cloudy skies but the match is expected to be played without rain interruption. Coming to the Vanuatu T10 League IS vs MTB live scores, the pitch is expected to be in favour of the batsmen, who have reaped the benefits of the pitch in this tournament.

IS vs MTB live scores: Where to access IS vs MTB live streaming and IS vs MTB live telecast in India

The IS vs MTB live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the IS vs MTB live streaming of the Vanuatu T10 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch each ball of the IS vs MTB live match. The Vanuatu T10 League IS vs MTB live streaming will begin at 6:30 am IST. For the Vanuatu T10 League IS vs MTB live scores, fans can visit Cricket Vanuatu's official Twitter page.

IS vs MTB live streaming: IS vs MTB live scores and squad for the IS vs MTB live match

IS vs MTB live scores: IS vs MTB squad: IS

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

IS vs MTB live scores: IS vs MTB squad: MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

IS vs MTB live scores: IS vs MTB probable playing XI

IS vs MTB live scores: IS vs MTB playing XI: IS

Nalin Nipiko (C), Apolinaire Stephen, Bethan Moli, Jamal Vira (WK), Wolford Kalworai, William Yamak, Alex Stephen, Stephane Sandy, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yosef

IS vs MTB live scores: IS vs MTB playing XI: MTB

Philip Tsione, Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Williamsing Nalisa, Eddie Mansale, Nono Chila, Godfrey Mangau, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu, Marcel Taea