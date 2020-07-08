VAR Vs DIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Quick links:
Varmdo CC will take on Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 8 at Karsby Cricket Centre in at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction, VAR vs DIC Dream11 team and VAR vs DIC Dream11 top picks.
VAR has played just one match in the tournament so far against Marsta CC which they went onto lose. On the other hand, DIC has 2 matches so far and has gone onto win both their matches. DIC will look to carry on their winning momentum against VAR.
Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar
Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor
Here's our VAR vs DIC Dream11 top picks for VAR vs DIC Dream11 match
A Dubey
K Anwar
N Akhlaqi
S Momand, I Orya, K Aziz, N Akhlaqi, J Ahmadzai, A Rahman, N Sanagul, I Rahman, K Anwar, F Khan and Q Nqibzai
W Boshoff, M O'Connor, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Bhukari, A Dubey, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor
As per our VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction, DIC are favourites to win the match.
