VAR Vs DIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Varmdo CC will take on Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in the first match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 8 at Karsby Cricket Centre in at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction, VAR vs DIC Dream11 team and VAR vs DIC Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Says No To Brand Endorsements Amid Pandemic, Keeps Busy With Organic Farming

VAR vs DIC Dream11 preview

VAR has played just one match in the tournament so far against Marsta CC which they went onto lose. On the other hand, DIC has 2 matches so far and has gone onto win both their matches. DIC will look to carry on their winning momentum against VAR.

Also Read: Fans To Distribute Masks On Sourav Ganguly's Birthday, Do Charity

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction: VAR vs DIC Dream11 team

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction: VAR vs DIC Dream11 team: VAR

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar

Also Read: Proteas Pacer Lungi Ngidi Suggests How One Can Shine The Ball Amid ICC's Saliva Ban

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction: VAR vs DIC Dream11 team: DIC

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

Also Read: 'He Had Long Golden Hair': Aakash Chopra Reminisces First Sight Of MS Dhoni

VAR vs DIC Dream11 top picks

Here's our VAR vs DIC Dream11 top picks for VAR vs DIC Dream11 match

A Dubey

K Anwar

N Akhlaqi

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction: VAR vs DIC playing XI

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction: VAR vs DIC playing XI: VAR

S Momand, I Orya, K Aziz, N Akhlaqi, J Ahmadzai, A Rahman, N Sanagul, I Rahman, K Anwar, F Khan and Q Nqibzai

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction: VAR vs DIC playing XI: DIC

W Boshoff, M O'Connor, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Bhukari, A Dubey, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor

VAR vs DIC Dream11 team

VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction

As per our VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction, DIC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction, VAR vs DIC Dream11 top picks and VAR vs DIC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VAR vs DIC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)