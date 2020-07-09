VAR Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Varmdo CC will go up against Stockholm Super Kings in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 9 at the Karsby Cricket Centre at 3:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction, VAR vs SKK Dream11 team and VAR vs SKK Dream11 top picks.

VAR vs SKK Dream11 preview

SKK have two points from the three matches they have played so far, while VAR have lost all their matches. Coming to the VAR vs SKK Dream11 match, SKK will start as favourites to win this fixture.

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction: VAR vs SKK Dream11 team

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction: VAR vs SKK Dream11 team: VAR squad

Javed Ahmadzai, Irfan Nazir, Samir Momand, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Ibadur Rahman, Kashif Aziz, Imamuddin Orya, Faqir Khan, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul and Khaled Anwar

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction: SUN vs STT Dream11 team: SKK squad

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

VAR vs SKK Dream11 top picks

V Natarajan

P Marani

R Gowthaman

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction: VAR vs SKK Dream11 team, playing XI

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction: VAR vs SKK Dream11 team, playing XI: VAR

I Nazir, I Orya, N Akhlaqi, J Ahmadzai, S Momand, I Rahman, K Aziz, N Sanagul, K Anwar, F Khan and Q Nqibzai

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction: VAR vs SKK Dream11 team, playing XI: SKK

S Sundarapandian, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, S Balasubramanian, K Kandasamy, P Harinath, P Marani, G Prashanth, V Natarajan, C Samuel and R Balakrishnan

VAR vs SKK Dream11 team

VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction

As per our VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction, SKK will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction, VAR vs SKK Dream11 top picks and VAR vs SKK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VAR vs SKK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

