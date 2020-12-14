Varun Chakravarthy Begins Honeymoon In Unique Style Immediately After Wedding: WATCH

Indian cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, who represented the Kolkata franchise in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, recently married his long-time girlfriend Neha Khedekar. Their marriage was held at a private ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their family members and their close friends.

Varun Chakravarthy married: Cricketer celebrates occasion with a game of cricket with wife

On Sunday, December 13, the Kolkata IPL franchise shared an adorable video of the newly-wedded couple where the two can be seen playing cricket with each other. Varun Chakravarthy was also accompanied by some of his close friends, who acted as close-in fielders alongside him. While Chakravarthy bowled a few underarm deliveries, his wife knocked them all back towards her husband.

Varun Chakravarthy married: Watch video of newly-wedded couple playing cricket

Who is Varun Chakravarthy wife?

As mentioned earlier, Varun Chakravarthy's wife name is Neha Khedekar. The two were apparently dating for a very long time before getting married. Neha Khedekar was seen cheering and supporting the cricketer on her social media accounts during his matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

How much is Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the 29-year-old became one of the nine cricketers to be purchased by the Kolkata franchise. As per the signing, the Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price for the 2020 season is ₹4 crore (US$560,000). As it turns out, his signing worked wonders for the Kolkata side as the right-arm spinner ended up becoming their most successful bowler of the season.

He played 13 out of the 14 Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 matches. He claimed 17 wickets at an impressive average of 20.94. Varun Chakravarthy maintained an economy rate of 6.84 and also claimed a five-wicket haul to register his best bowling figures in the tournament.

India vs Australia 2020 series

Owing to his impressive run in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Varun Chakravarthy was selected in India’s squad for the ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under. However, an untimely injury ruled him out of the squad. Team India will now begin their Test campaign in Australia at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 onwards.

