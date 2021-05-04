Varun Chakravarthy Covid Update: KKR CEO Provides Update On Team's Next Match Against DC

After the successful execution of 29 league matches, the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League came under the scanner as the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore had to be postponed after two members from the KKR squad tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Varun Chakravarthy Covid news has dented the reputation of the popular tournament as several fans questioned the potency of the stringent IPL 2021 bio-bubble norms. KKR CEO Venky Mysore recently gave fans an important update regarding the franchise's future in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league.

Varun Chakravarthy Covid: KKR CEO shares latest updates

The KKR franchise was forced to take necessary steps after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for coronavirus in order to ensure the safety of the other members of the contingent. KKR CEO Venky Mysore in a conversation with Star Sports assured that the two players are coping well. He admitted that while Sandeep Warrier does not have any symptoms currently, Chakravarthy still seems to be under the weather.

The two-time champions are scheduled to face Delhi Capitals on May 8. Mysore revealed that all the players and support staff have been asked to remain in self-isolation for the time being. He further indicated that the results of their tests will be out by May 6. This means that KKR will have an option to undergo a training session before the crucial encounter if the test results are fine. Mysore seems optimistic about the team taking the field for the particular encounter and there are chances that the game will go ahead as planned, given that the KKR players test negative for the deadly virus.

KKR team 2021

KKR team 2021:Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

KKR vs RCB postponed

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore were slated to participate in the 30th match of IPL 2021. The contest was supposed to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the match was ultimately rescheduled after two KKR players tested positive for coronavirus. The KKR vs RCB postponed news was confirmed by the organisers on the social media accounts of the tournament.

IPL cancelled after KKR Covid fiasco?

Many fans have begun to wonder whether the competition will be called off or not considering the fact that the COVID-19 virus has breached the IPL 2021 bio-bubble. However, there is no confirmation on the cancellation of the ongoing edition. There are chances that the BCCI could be forced to reschedule a number of matches and could even move to a different venue for the upcoming games. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is looking to relocate IPL 2021 to Mumbai to curtail the risks after multiple coronavirus cases were reported from both venues (Ahmedabad and Delhi) currently hosting the competition.

Image source: iplt20.com