Varun Chakravarthy Gives Special Mention To NCA Head Rahul Dravid While Nursing An Injury

Varun Chakravarthy gave special mention to the former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid recently on social media. He said that it is an 'honour' to be mentored by the 'Wall of Indian Cricket'.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 29-year-old had posted an image of him and Dravid posing supposedly during a gym session. Varun went on to capture the image as 'With the "GREAT WALL OF INDIA". It's an honour to be mentored by Rahul sir. The caption on the wall says it all..'

The leggie was selected in the Indian squad for the ongoing T20I series against Australia Down Under riding on his impressive bowling performances in the Dream11 IPL 2020. However, he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. The Tamil Nadu cricketer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and will be completing his rehabilitation process under NCA head Rahul Dravid.

Varun Chakravarthy in Dream11 IPL 2020

The architect-turned-cricketer had an outstanding run in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament where he had represented Kolkata. In fact, he was the highest wicket-taker of the franchise with 17 scalps in the 13 matches that he had got to feature in.

The two-time champions had blown hot and cold in the entire competition. They did manage to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in two successive games but at the same time, also suffered bitter defeats at the hands of Bangalore in both their league games against the three-time finalists (by 82 runs & 8 wickets respectively).

In their final league match, they faced the 2008 champions Rajasthan in what was a virtual quarterfinal that they went on to win by a huge margin of 60 runs after which their playoff chances relied on the final match of the league stages between Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, lady luck did not smile on them as the Orange Army decimated Rohit Sharma & Co. by 10 wickets to secure a fifth straight playoff berth while Kolkata were left to lick their wounds after being knocked out. The Eoin Morgan-led side finished the tournament at the fifth position with 14 points from the same number of matches.

