Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up About His Battle Against COVID-19, Reveals Toughest Hurdle

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has opened up on his ordeal with the COVID-19 disease. The Tamil Nadu cricketer said the toughest thing about contracting the virus is keeping the mind distracted. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Varun said he is keeping himself occupied by reading books, which helps him keep his mind distracted and away from all the negativity. Varun said he is still recovering from post-COVID-19 symptoms. The KKR leggie was one of the first players to contract the COVID-19 virus while inside the IPL bio-bubble earlier this month.

"The toughest thing about contracting COVID-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and team-mates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm. I'm now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven't been able to resume training full-tilt because of post-COVID-19 symptoms. Although I don't have a cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is intermittent, but I'm confident of being able to resume training soon," ESPNcricinfo quoted Varun as saying.

Varun and his fellow KKR teammate Prasidh Krishna had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 3. IPL governing council postponed the match keeping in mind the safety of other players and support staff. However, the next day, when players from other camps started returning positive results, the BCCI had to suspend the tournament indefinitely.

When will the IPL resume?

IPL 2021 was called off by the BCCI after multiple players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19 in separate bio-bubbles. It is not yet clear when the IPL will restart again, but media reports suggest that the BCCI could conduct the remaining matches of the tournament in September this year, before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that the remainder of the tournament could be held either in England or in the UAE, where the ICC is also contemplating hosting the T20 World Cup in case the ongoing COVID-19 situation remains grim in India.

(Image Credit: BCCI)

