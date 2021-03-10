Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tewatia Unlikely For T20I Series After Failing 2 Fitness Tests

The five-match India vs England T20I series is set to get underway on Friday, March 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. With just two days remaining for the high-voltage series to begin, the hosts find themselves in a rather precarious situation as spinner Varun Chakravarthy and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have once again failed to clear the mandatory fitness Test by the BCCI.

Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia once again fail to clear fitness test

Notably, this is not the first time Varun Chakravarthy will miss out on a potential India debut. The Kolkata Knight Riders spinner was also picked up for India's T20I series against Australia based on his impressive IPL 2020 performance where he picked up 17 wickets for the franchise and ended up as their leading wicket-taker. However, a shoulder injury ruled him out of the Australia tour.

Varun Chakravarthy had an extensive rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after which he was picked in the India squad for England T20s, subject to fitness Tests. For the unversed, to be a part of the Indian squad in white-ball formats, it is mandatory to clear the fitness tests. As per BCCI’s new parameter of fitness, a player either needs to score 17:1 in the Yo-Yo Test or cover 2 KM in the time frame of 8.15 minutes (bowlers) and 8.30 (other players).

Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar, who is with the India team as a net bowler, is likely to replace Chakravarthy. Rahul Chahar had represented India in one T20I against West Indies back in August 2019.

Moreover, after earning his maiden India call-up, Rahul Tewatia had failed to clear the fitness test mandated by the BCCI. The power-hitting all-rounder, who took the IPL 2020 by a storm with his explosive blitz for the Rajasthan Royals, was called up for Team India's upcoming T20 series against England. Tewatia was given another chance to pass the test couldn't do so. It is now unsure if he will get another opportunity to pass the fitness test or will continue as a net bowler in the India vs England T20I series.

To make matters worse, Indian pacer T Natarajan, who made his T20I debut against Australia in December 2020 and impressed everyone with his bowling, will remain unavailable until March 12 due to a knee and shoulder injury. The duration of his absence and the nature of the injury could not be confirmed. It is worth mentioning that Natarajan ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the series with six wickets in three games at a stunning average of 13.83 and an economy rate of 6.92.

India squad for England T20s

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER/ RAHUL TEWATIA INSTAGRAM