Vaughan Attempts To Salvage Pride As Jaffer's Reply On Kohli-Kane Debate Wins Internet

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was quick to reply to Wasim Jaffer's 'unnecessarily poke his nose' remark on the debate sparked on India's captain Virat Kohli and his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson. India's former cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Friday trolled Michael Vaughan for drawing comparisons between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Vaughan even went on to say that if the Kiwi skipper would have been an Indian he called the best in the world.

Jaffer who is also known for his unique sense of humour and wit on social media replied to the former English skipper in his own style. The former Indian batter took to his Twitter handle and wrote in Hindi, "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai (Vaughan unnecessarily tries to poke his nose in business that has nothing to do with him)" His reference was to Indian actor Hrithik Roshan's famous '11th finger', a result of a naturally occurring condition called Polydactyly.

Now, seems like Vaughan did not get the gist of Jaffer's remark as he took to his Twitter handle and presumed that the former Indian cricketer is agreeing with him. However, Vaughan also posted two funny emojis after his remark suggesting he might have understood what Jaffer tried to say. The former English skipper on his Twitter handle wrote:

I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim !! 😜😜 https://t.co/vPS2VBB1mf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2021

'Virat Kohli is not the greatest'- Michael Vaughan

As the ICC World Test Championship approaches near in which India will take on New Zealand at Southampton, Michael Vaughan sparked a debate between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. In an interview with Spark Sports, Vaughan said that if Williamson was Indian he would be the greatest player in the world not Virat Kohli. "If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," said Vaughan.

The former English skipper also went on to say that Kane Williamson will score more than Virat Kohli this summer and the Kiwi skipper is right right up there with the great players across the three formats. "I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements. But in terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t back against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer,” Vaughan added.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI/Michael Vaughan- Facebook/@WasimJaffer14)