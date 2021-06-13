Vaughan Backs 'High Class' New Zealand To Defeat India In WTC Final After England's Defeat

New Zealand on Sunday broke their 22 year-wait to win a Test series in England and defeated Joe Root & Co. by 8 wickets to clinch the two-match Test series by 1-0. Chasing a small total of 38 runs, New Zealand lost only two wickets with Tom Latham hitting the winning runs. Now, New Zealand will be next facing Team India at the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final in Southampton starting from June 18. Following this, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan hailed New Zealand for their strong performance and reiterated his stance that the Black Caps will defeat India at the WTC Final.

Michael Vaughan lauds New Zealand backs them to beat Team India in WTC Final

After England's batting line-up collapsed on Day 3, Michael Vaughan hailed New Zealand and called them a high-class team who knows to read the situation be it from batting, bowling, or fielding perspective. Vaughan reiterated that it will be fancy for him to see New Zealand defeating India in the WTC Final. Michael Vaughan on his Twitter wrote:

NZ are a high class team .. Read the situation with the Bat in hand,skilful with the ball & catch brilliantly .. Really fancy them to beat India next week .. #ENGvNZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 13, 2021

It is to be noted that Michael Vaughan had earlier backed New Zealand to win the WTC Final. Speaking to SparkSport, Michael Vaughan said "New Zealand (will win). English conditions, the Duke ball, and India on the back of a busy schedule. They’ll arrive pretty much a week before and go straight into it. New Zealand have two Test matches, you could argue warmups against England to get them prepared for the final".

New Zealand defeats England by 8 wicket

Neil Wagner and Matt Henry took three wickets each as England was bundled out for 122 in the second innings, and in the end, New Zealand won the second Test on Day Four comfortably by eight wickets here at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. For New Zealand, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor remained unbeaten on 23 and 0 respectively as the side registered a comprehensive win over the hosts. In the second Test, New Zealand made six changes, but every player that came in gave a spirited performance. With this win, New Zealand won the two-match series 1-0 and now the side would enter the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) confidently. India and Kiwis will be locking horns in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18. Chasing just 38 runs to win the match and series, New Zealand did not get off to an ideal start as Devon Conway (3) was sent back to the pavilion by Stuart Broad in just the second over of the innings. Will Young (8) was also dismissed by Olly Stone, but in the end, Latham and Taylor guided Kiwis to an eight-wicket win.

(Image Credits: @Blackcaps/Twitter/AP)