Michael Vaughan Backs Pakistan's 'determination' To Help Them 'surprise' Teams In WTC

Pakistan will take on England in the third and final Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday. Currently, England are leading the three-match Test series 1-0 and Pakistan can only level the series if they win the final Test match. The Pakistan players have so far put up a good fight in the first two Test matches and former England skipper-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan has backed the 'Men in Green' to surprise teams during the ongoing World Test Championship.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Michael Vaughan backs Pakistan to do well in World Test Championship

Michael Vaughan, while speaking to Cricbuzz, said that Pakistan would be very hard to beat particularly in familiar conditions such as Pakistan and the UAE. He further said that Pakistan are going to be very difficult to beat because all their players look like they have got a little bit of something about them along with a great deal of character.

All set for the third Test! Fast bowler @iShaheenAfridi is aiming to make a big contribution as Pakistan bid to square the series. Third Test begins at the Ageas Bowl Southampton today. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Jikfhg2Zx1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2020

Talking about Pakistan's performance in the ongoing England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series, Michael Vaughan said that he really enjoyed watching the way Pakistan have played so far. He said that Pakistan have shown skill and determination, which he has not seen from them generally while playing in English conditions, where the ball is zipping around.

The 45-year-old said that Pakistan has always been fine when the surface is flat but when the ball has been swinging around, the batting unit could collapse in a heap. Talking about former Pakistan players joining the coaching staff and making a difference, Michael Vaughan said that with Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis in the coaching department; it is no surprise that Pakistan team are showing all the strong traits of a good side.

England vs Pakistan 2020 3rd Test preview

England is currently leading the England vs Pakistan three-match Test series 1-0. The second Test ended in a draw due to rain interruptions, with only 144.3 overs were possible over the course of five days. The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match gives England another chance to wrap up the series 2-0, while Pakistan will look to level the series after giving some tough competition to the home team.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Eng vs Pak live streaming

The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV. The ENG vs PAK live streaming will begin at 3:30 PM IST. For live scores of the ENG vs PAK 3rd Test, fans can check the official England Cricket Twitter page as well. The Eng vs Pak 3rd Test live scores can also be found on FanCode.

