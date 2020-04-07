The Debate
Michael Vaughan Criticises Twitterati For Abusing Hospitalized British PM

Cricket News

Michael Vaughan has asked that how can it be right for people to tweet about wanting the PM to die amidst the UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Dhruv K Rupani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Vaughan

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has come out in support of recently hospitalized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after many Twitter users postes messages about wanting Johnson 'dead'. Boris Johnson was admitted to the ICU of St. Thomas Hospital in London after his health worsened on Monday, days after testing positive for coronavirus. Boris Johnson tweeted that he was in good spirits and thanked the National Health Service (NHS) for taking care of him and others with the disease. 

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Trolled By Twitterati For Suggesting IPL As T20 WC Warm Up Event In India

Michael Vaughan slams Twitterati over Boris Johnson tweet 

According to BBC UK, a No.10 statement was released which said that the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St. Thomas' Hospital in London after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of Monday afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister had worsened and on the advice of his medical team, he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Shares A Pivotal Message On 'humanity & Resilience' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In his latest tweet, Michael Vaughan asked that how can it be right for people to tweet about wanting the PM to die amidst the UK Lockdown. He even tagged Twitter asking them about the audacity and thinking behind accepting such messages. He called for more kindness too during these difficult times.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Michael Vaughan's Stay At Home Challenge Attempt Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Kevin Pietersen reacts to PM Boris Johnson getting coronavirus 

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Monday and shared his thoughts about PM Boris Johnson getting coronavirus in his tweet. Johnson was admitted to the ICU of St Thomas Hospital in London. The tweet by Kevin Pietersen has become quite viral. 

Also Read: 'Surakshit Rahe': Kevin Pietersen Tweets In Hindi, Urges People To Abide 21-day Lockdown

Michael Vaughan trolled for IPL suggestion 

Recently, Michael Vaughan was trolled over his idea for holding the IPL just a few weeks before the T20 World Cup. Michael Vaughan's tweet about making IPL as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup comes after Australian journalist Peter Lalor's tweet over a brilliant suggestion for having the IPL.

First Published:
COMMENT
