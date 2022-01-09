Vaughan Gives His Take On Tendulkar's Suggestion On Cricket Law; 'Who Are We To Question?'

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday suggested a new law after England all-rounder Ben Stokes survived a dismissal despite the ball hitting his stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. In a bizarre incident that occurred in the 31st over of England's first innings, Stokes was hit on the top of his off-stump by Camaron Green but he received another chance at the crease after replays showed the delivery failing to cause the bails to fall off. Former England captain Michael Vaughan agreed with Tendulkar, however, he added that the Master Blaster would want the bails to fall off if he was playing the game.

Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers! 😜😬😋@shanewarne#AshesTestpic.twitter.com/gSH2atTGRe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2022

Vaughan was a part of the Fox Cricket presentation and he was talking about Tendulkar's suggestion with Shane Warne. "Who are we to question Sachin Tendulkar? But I guarantee that if he was playing the game, he would want the bails to come off," said Michael Vaughan. Warne responded saying: "Yes it is something to discuss. I told Sachin on Twitter that I will take this to the committee. But I feel that the bails should be dislodged. Or else it will take too much time out of the game to review everything. But yes it is definitely something to discuss".

Ashes: Umpire mistakes it for lbw; Stokes reviews it & gets decision overturned

Meanwhile, the event highlighted on-field umpire Paul Rieffel's gaffe, showing that despite Stokes being far away from the ball when he left it expecting it would go straight to the wicket-keeper, he incorrectly gave him LBW. By rushing upstairs to the TV umpire, Stokes was able to challenge the decision quickly. The ball did not contact Stokes' pads, but it did touch the off-stump before resting in the wicketkeeper's gloves, replays showed.

The 30-year-old left-handed batter went on to hit 66 runs off 91 deliveries before being removed by Nathan Lyon. Stokes had arrived at the crease in a critical situation, with England still down at 36/4 after 21 overs. Stokes along with Jonny Bairstow formed a crucial sixth-wicket partnership to keep his team from being dismissed for a low total.

Image: PTI/@michaelvaughan/Instagram/@Cricketcomau/Twitter