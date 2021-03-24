Vaughan Picks India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar As 'most Skillful White-ball Seam Bowler In World'

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the most skillful limited-overs pacer in the world as India kicked-off the ODI series against England with a 66-run-win on Tuesday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a crucial role. along with debutant Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, in helping India restrict England's middle-order from settling down in their run-chase. An eonomical Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave away just 30 runs in his nine over spell, picking up two wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 3.30. Taking to Twitter, England's Vaughan backed Bhuvi to be the most skilled limited-overs pacer in the world and hailed his display of skill in the 1st ODI, calling him the best of the day.

Vaughan picks Bhuvneshwar Kumar as best ODI bowler

'This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past': Virat Kohli

"This is one of our sweetest wins in the recent past. This one is right up there with any other. Getting nine wickets so quickly is outstanding. To come back into the game the way they did is brilliant. I'm a really, really proud man right now. Team showed great character and intensity. As I mentioned in the past as well, we promote players who have intent. Special mention to Shikhar's innings as well. KL as well, back among the runs. Want to back the people who we know will go out and do a selfless job. For every spot, we have two-three players available. Great signs for Indian cricket. Right now we are on the right path and have a big pool of players to choose from", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

India go 1-0 up in the three-match series

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century. The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.