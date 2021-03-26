Vaughan Pokes Fun At India, Tweets Kohli & Co Are 'rubbish At Review'; Fans Tear Him Apart

With England seeming to cruise towards victory in the second ODI against India at Pune, former skipper Michael Vaughan has minced no words in his attack on the Men in Blue. Infamous for his tweets throughout England's tour of India, Michael Vaughan once again took to the micro-blogging website to poke fun at the home team. After a couple of failed DRS calls during the second innings, Vaughan tweeted that Kohli & Co are 'rubbish' at reviews.

The former England skipper's comment did not go down well with Indian fans as they stormed his Twitter posts with comments. While some pointed out areas where England lacked, several users reminded Vaughan of England's blunder against Australia. In an ODI game, the English team had called for a review when the ball had clearly struck the bat, making a laughing stock out of Morgan & Co.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Vaighan looks like u must have seen this picture and by seeing blue pads of keeper behind, though of the team to be india?ðŸ™ƒ pic.twitter.com/DobiRS2CBt — Muhammad Jawad Khan (@JawadMjk) March 26, 2021

Yet Pant overturned two Out to Not Out reviews in his innings. — Tina Tengra ðŸ™…ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ (@tinatengra07) March 26, 2021

Best review team England reviewing even when ball middled the bat ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/b5Xq3opdZB — Ankit RaoðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜ˆ (@Ankit_rao1) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul finds his mojo

After being asked to bat first by England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler, India seemed to be in a spot of bother as they lost both their openers Rohit Sharma, and, Shikhar Dhawan before nine overs with just 37 runs on the board. Virat and Rahul then resurrected the hosts with a 121-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. Meanwhile, Lokesh kept the scoreboard ticking along with Rishabh Pant (77) as he scored an impactful century.

The Karnataka cricketer scored 108 off 114 deliveries before being caught by Recce Topley at mid-wicket off Tom Curran in the 45th over when he looked to score at a brisk rate at the death overs. Middle-order batsman Hardik Pandya then added finishing touches with a 16-ball 35 as the Men In Blue posted a stiff total of 336/6 from their allotted 50 overs.

The visitors in reply are 110/1 in the 17th over and have just lost the wicket of an in-form Jason Roy who was run out by India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma for 55. Meanwhile, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow is still going strong after having scored a superb half-century.