Vaughan Pokes Fun At Team India's Defeat, Says 'Mumbai Indians Better Than Kohli & Co'

With Team India failing to shine in the first T20 of the 5-match series, former English skipper Michael Vaughan poked fun at the Men in Blue on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the former English batsman remarked that the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians is better than Team India as England dominated the proceedings in the first game of the series. For a change, former India player Wasim Jaffer stood by Vaughan as the Men in Blue inched towards a defeat.

Adding weight to Vaughan's comment, Jaffer said that not all teams are 'lucky enough' to play four overseas players. The former India Test specialist was referring to the IPL rule which allows teams to field 4 international players in a match.

Winning the toss and choosing to field first, England wreaked havoc as soon as they stepped onto the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first T20. The English bowlers struck early and quick as they rattled the Indian top-order including skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck. Apart from Shreyas Iyer, no other Indian batsmen dug deep, while the Mumbai-lad notched up a valiant half-century. Chasing a paltry total of 125, England never looked uncomfortable as Jason Roy took the attack to the Indian bowlers. However, Roy fell a run short of his half-century while Jonny Bairstow discovered his lost form with some big hits. England won the first game of the series comfortably by 8 wickets.

Rohit Sharma To Miss 'Couple Of Games'

Moments before the first T20 of the 5-match series against England, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that Rohit Sharma has been benched for the first few games. Highlighting that the swashbuckling opener has been rested and is not injured, Kohli said that Rohit Sharma will miss the first 'couple of games'. With the T20 World Cup in hindsight, the decision to rest Rohit Sharma can be to test the bench strength of the squad with several newcomers being included.

IPL 2020 star Suryakumar Yadav will also have to wait for his India debut as the southpaw has been excluded from the playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer being brought in. In place of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan will be opening the innings with KL Rahul. India's playing XI for the first T20 includes three spinners - Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal - as Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarthy failed to clear the fitness Test. The match will also see Hardik Pandya return to action.