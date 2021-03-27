Vaughan Repeats Attack On Jofra Archer, Questions Pacer's Elbow Injury Ahead Of Surgery

With Jofra Archer set to undergo surgery on Monday, former English skipper Michael Vaughan has cast doubt over the speedster's injury which ruled him out of the ODI series against India. While the ECB has stated that Archer had a cut on his hand while playing the Test and T20 series, Vaughan questioned why wasn't the speedster's hand 'taped up' if he had sustained the injury back in January. The former English skipper has frequently attacked the Barbados-born pacer, including raising questions over playing for England.

Archer to undergo surgery

Providing an update on Jofra Archer's injury, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday, affirmed that the star speedster will have to undergo surgery. The ECB informed that the decision was taken following scans and subsequent consultant review after Archer returned to the UK on Tuesday. The pacer is set to undergo the procedure on Monday.

Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. Despite the injury to his elbow, Archer had played the Test and T20 series against India but had to pull out of the ongoing ODI series with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia in hindsight. While it has been confirmed that Archer will miss the initial stages of the IPL 2021, a surgery might cast doubt on his availability for the entire season.

Archer hits out at Vaughan

Hitting back at Michael Vaughan over his critical comments, speedster Jofra Archer said that he was 'annoyed' by the former England skipper's 'opinions'. The English pacer slammed Vaughan's remarks about him 'not being committed' to Test cricket without having had a conversation with him. Archer, who was out of the final Test against India, found his name in Vaughan's criticism of the ECB over the team's rotation policy as Root & Co lost the series by 3-1.

The English speedster minced no words as he made it clear that he was committed to playing all three formats for his country. Archer also opined that he is put under 'intense scrutiny' if he fails to pick four or five wickets, maintaining that he has not played any 'bad game' so far in his career.

Writing in a column for Daily Mail, Archer said, "Comments like 'he's not committed' or 'he's not good enough' appear as soon as you are not 110 per cent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions. I saw an article from Michael Vaughan in which he said, 'if Jofra doesn't love Test cricket, England needs to find out why.' We've never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn't know what makes me tick. He doesn't know what's driving me."