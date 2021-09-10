Vaughan Says 'India Let English Cricket Down'; Fans Remind Him Of Security Breach By Jarvo

In a major development, India-England's fifth and final Test at Manchester was called off due to COVID scare in the visitors' camp. The BCCI and the ECB jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match which was scheduled to take place from September 10. However, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan did not like the idea of the cancellation of the Test and stated that 'India have let English Cricket down'.

As soon as the England vs India 5th Test was cancelled, Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and wrote that India have let English Cricket down. However, the former English skipper also pointed out England did the same with South African cricket.

India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021

However, Vaughan's remarks did not go down well with cricket fans on social media and many reminded him of the continuous security breach by an English fan named Jarvo during the Test series.

Fans remind Michael Vaughan of multiple security breaches

It was ECB failure to create a strict bubbles for test...To add more..Jarvo named English guy breached English Security it on 3 occasion on 3 different venues and guards failed to stop him on every occasion...Also, India is short of Physios and bowlers do need them in Innings https://t.co/FTDupWukC9 — Gomez🏏⚽️ (@SnitchGomez) September 10, 2021

Stop blaming India for everything blame ur security who can’t stop jarvo thrice https://t.co/RiPIL6614j — Natasha agarwal (@Natashaagarwa19) September 10, 2021

Would you have felt better if had Covid spread to English team too?



You should be thankful that you avoided a 3:1 drubbing! — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 10, 2021

Eng vs Ind 5th Test

The Manchester Test was cancelled when just a couple of hours remaining for the toss. Uncertainty started to loom over England vs India 5th Test after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID. Team India was leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at The Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs. Then, India crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs.

'No question of forfeiting 5th Test', says BCCI VP Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Friday said negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the Manchester Test.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," he added.

(Image Credits: Michael Vaughan-Facebook/@BCCI?Twitter/AP)