Last Updated:

Vaughan Says 'India Let English Cricket Down'; Fans Remind Him Of Security Breach By Jarvo

As soon as the England vs India 5th Test was canceled, Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and stated that India have let English Cricket down

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
England vs India

Image Credits: Michael Vaughan-Facebook/@BCCI?Twitter/AP


In a major development, India-England's fifth and final Test at Manchester was called off due to COVID scare in the visitors' camp. The BCCI and the ECB jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match which was scheduled to take place from September 10. However, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan did not like the idea of the cancellation of the Test and stated that 'India have let English Cricket down'. 

As soon as the England vs India 5th Test was cancelled, Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and wrote that India have let English Cricket down. However, the former English skipper also pointed out England did the same with South African cricket. 

However, Vaughan's remarks did not go down well with cricket fans on social media and many reminded him of the continuous security breach by an English fan named Jarvo during the Test series. 

Fans remind Michael Vaughan of multiple security breaches

Eng vs Ind 5th Test

The Manchester Test was cancelled when just a couple of hours remaining for the toss. Uncertainty started to loom over England vs India 5th Test after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID. Team India was leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at The Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

READ | ECB confirms cancellation of England vs India 5th Test at Old Trafford amid COVID concerns

The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs. Then, India crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs. 

READ | England vs India: Twitter in meltdown after Manchester Test gets called off due to COVID

'No question of forfeiting 5th Test', says BCCI VP Shukla

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Friday said negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues "amicably" following the cancellation of the Manchester Test.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," he added.

READ | 'Don't point fingers': Kevin Pietersen slams England as 5th Test against India called off

(Image Credits: Michael Vaughan-Facebook/@BCCI?Twitter/AP)

READ | England vs India 5th Test forfeited or to be played later? BCCI issues statement after ECB
READ | England vs India Manchester Test likely to be played later, no dates disclosed : Reports
Tags: England vs India, Eng vs Ind 5th Test, 5th Test cancelled
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND