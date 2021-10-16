Vaughan Slams South Africa For Faf Du Plessis' 'ridiculous' Exclusion From T20 WC Squad

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday slammed South Africa's T20 World Cup squad selection, calling Faf du Plessis' exclusion "ridiculous". Vaughan turned to social media to slam South African selectors for keeping Du Plessis out of the World Cup squad despite him looking in great form with the bat for CSK in the recently-concluded IPL. Vaughan's tweet came after Du Plessis smashed a quickfire 86 off 59 balls in the final match of IPL 2021.

Absolutely ridiculous how @faf1307 will not be playing for @OfficialCSA in the T20 World Cup !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 15, 2021

The former Protea skipper finished the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League with 633 runs, second only to his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap courtesy of his 635 runs in 16 games. Du Plessis scored in the IPL with an average of more than 45. He also scored six half-centuries in the season with the highest individual score of 95 not-out. Du Plessis hit an impressive 86 in the final and helped his side post a mammoth total of 192 runs, which eventually guided CSK to win its fourth IPL title.

The former South Africa skipper, who retired from Tests in 2020, has been kept out of the World Cup squad despite expressing his desire to play in all white-ball cricket for his country. Earlier in the day, Dale Steyn hit out at selectors for not picking Du Plessis in the World Cup squad. Steyn told ESPNcricinfo that "it blows his mind" to see Du Plessis' exclusion from the World Cup squad despite performing exceptionally well for his side in the IPL.

South Africa's squad for 2021 T20 World Cup

South Africa's T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, W Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Reserve players: Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams and George Linde

(Image: @CTSHIRTS/Twitter/BCCI)