Vaughan 'takes Credit' As India Beat England In Second T20; Reveals His 'advice For BCCI'

Team India in the second T20 thrashed England with 7 wickets and leveled the five-match series at 1-1. Indian captain Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan shone in the victory of Team India. Ishan Kishan's explosive half-century on his debut provided India a great platform to chase the target of 165 effortlessly.

Ishan completed his half-century in 28 balls with back-to-back sixes against English leg spinner Adil Rashid. When Ishan was destroying English bowlers' figures at the Narendra Modi stadium, captain Virat Kohli was playing an anchor inning.

However, for former England captain Michael Vaughan, this victory was for Mumbai Indians rather than for team India. Michael Vaughan joked that the BCCI considered his advice and added more Mumbai Indians players to the squad.

When England defeated India in the first T20 at Ahmedabad, Michael Vaughan criticised India and had said the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians is better than Team India.

India in the second ODI gave chance to young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav both play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Suryakumar and Ishan, Hardik Pandya plays for Mumbai Indians. It means in three players of Mumbai Indians played for India against England in the second T20.

Although Michael Vaughan lauded Ishan Kishan's debut knock, he reiterated his Mumbai Indians jibe on team India. Vaughan on his Twitter handle wrote, "I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move."

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Told you all the @mipaltan were better than India ... What a debut @ishankishan51 !! #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

The @mipaltan were too good for England today ... #INDvENGt20 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Last time when Michael Vaughan had said that the Mumbai Indians team better than India, India's former cricketer and Punjab Kings' batting coach Wasim Jaffer had said, "Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael."

However, soon Vaughan reminded Jaffer that might have forgotten that he took his wicket at Lords.

Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael😏 #INDvENG https://t.co/sTmGJLrNFt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Talking about Ishan Kishan, in the second T20 he became the second Indian to score a half-century on his debut. Ajinkya Rahane was the first Indian to score a half-century. Interestingly, Ajinkya scored his debut half-century against England at Old Trafford.

