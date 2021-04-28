VCC Vs BAA Dream11 Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 33 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna CC and Bangladesh Austria at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 28. Here is our VCC vs BAA Dream11 prediction, VCC vs BAA Dream11 team, VCC vs BAA best team and VCC vs BAA player record.

VCC vs BAA match preview

Vienna CC started their Group B campaign with one win and one loss from two matches played on Tuesday. They first defeated Vienna Danube by 14 runs before losing to Cricketer CC by 6 wickets. They will be facing the bottom-placed Bangladesh Austria side and will be confident of registering a win in the match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Austria lost both their opening round of fixtures and will be desperate to register a victory. They lost to Cricketer CC by 23 runs before being once again beaten by Vienna Danube by 7 wickets. Looking at their current form, the equation looks difficult and to win the match, they will have to bring their A-game on the pitch. This should be a good battle to watch

VCC vs BAA weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 23 km/h with temperatures hovering around 9 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs BAA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs BAA player record

Mark Simpson-Parker and Abdullah Akbarjan have the most number of runs for Vienna CC and will be expected to be among runs in the upcoming match. For Bangladesh Austria, Iqbal Hossain and Hassan Ashfaq have performed well so far and they will be expected to be among runs in the upcoming match as well.

VCC vs BAA best team

VCC vs BAA Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs BAA Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCC vs BAA player record and as a result, the VCC vs BAA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs BAA Dream11 team and VCC vs BAA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

