VCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 1 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 1 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Vinohrady CC and Bohemian at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here is our VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs BCC Dream11 team, VCC vs BCC best team and VCC vs BCC player record.

VCC vs BCC match preview

This is the opening fixture in Group A and both teams will look to make a winning start in the ECS T10 Prague tournament. Vinohrady CC is a very experienced outfit and enjoyed mixed results in their two previous T10 tournaments. While their ECN Czech Super Series campaign proved extremely disappointing last year, Vinohrady were crowned joint winners of the T10 Challenger Cup with Rugby Cricket Dresden after the final had to be abandoned due to rain. They will look to make an impact in the tournament with a win in the first match.

Bohemian will be coming into this match as well as the tournament on the back of winning 2020 ECN Czech Super Series. The team comprises of good players in their ranks and will also look to make a winning start in the competition. Apart from Vinohrady CC and Bohemian, the Group A will comprise of teams like Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. Speaking about the competition, 10 top teams who are split into two groups, will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. Group B will comprise of Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Prague CC Rooks.

VCC vs BCC weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 6 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs, making the VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction a viable one.

VCC vs BCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs BCC player record

For Vinohrady, Ritik Tomar and skipper Siddarth Goud played well last season and will be expected to perform really well this time as well starting with Match 1 versus Bohemian. For Bohemian, Zahid Mahmood and skipper Javed Iqbal will be the key players in their campaign this season.

VCC vs BCC Dream11 team

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, BCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCC vs BCC player record and as a result, the VCC vs BCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs BCC Dream11 team and VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

