VCC Vs BCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Venezia Cricket Club will take on Bologna Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Friday, November 6. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 7:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our VCC vs BCC match prediction and VCC vs BCC Dream11 team. The VCC vs BCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Goes Past Virat Kohli Amongst Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run Scorers

VCC vs BCC live: VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are currently in the top half of points table and will look to consolidate their position once they finish playing all their matches for the day. VCC are currently at the top of the points table having won both their matches, while BCC are second with one win. Both teams are currently separated by net run rate and will look to improve it by winning their first match of the day. This match promises to be a cracker of a contest as both teams will look to field their best players during the VCC vs BCC playing 11.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting Memes Flood Twitter After Delhi Crash To Big Defeat In Qualifier 1

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the VCC vs BCC Dream11 team

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: VCC squad for VCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Mahmdul Islam, Ali-Hasan Cheema, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Tuhin Mazi, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Dammika Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Biplob Miah.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah's Best-ever Dream11 IPL Spell Of 4-14 Vs Delhi; Watch Video

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for VCC vs BCC Dream11 team

Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar,Akash Deep,Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar,Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali,Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Soars Past Rabada To Top Most Wickets Chart, Mumbai Fans Hail Masterclass

VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for VCC vs BCC Dream11 team

H Ahmed

M Adnan

M Islam

K Abul

VCC vs BCC match prediction: VCC vs BCC Dream11 team

VCC vs BCC live: VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The VCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and VCC vs BCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCC vs BCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.