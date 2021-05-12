VCC Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Match Preview

Match 36 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Vinohrady CC and Brno Raiders at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 12. Here is our VCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction, VCC vs BRD Dream11 team, VCC vs BRD best team and VCC vs BRD player record.

This is the second match of the day for Vinohrady CC and they will look to win both matches and finish the day at the top of the points table. They play their first match of the day against current table toppers Prague CC Kings. Vinohrady CC has a total of 5 wins and 1 loss from their 6 matches played so far.

For Brno Raiders, this match will not be easy one and they will have to play really well to beat the in-form opponents. The team is currently rooted to the bottom of the points table and is yet to get their first win. They have played four matches to date and lost all of them so far. They will be playing for pride and so they will look to not only pose threat but also register a win.

The condition doesn't look good at all with rain coming during the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, it is unlikely that teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the VCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

The performance from Suresh Ramarao and Sureshkumar Nagaraj with bat and ball has been good but not good enough to take Brno Raiders team to win. The team will be hoping for both these players to do well in both fixtures. For Vinohrady CC, Venkatesh Margasahayam and Frederick Heydenrych have done well with bat and ball. The team will be hoping for both these players to play well and help the team take the top spot.

As per our VCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The VCC vs BRD player record and as a result, the VCC vs BRD best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs BRD Dream11 team and VCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

