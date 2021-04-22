VCC Vs CRC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 14 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna CC and Cricketer CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 22. Here is our VCC vs CRC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs CRC Dream11 team and VCC vs CRC player record.

VCC vs CRC match preview

Vienna CC are currently second on the points table with two wins and two losses after 4 matches and could finish at top of the points table if current table-toppers Vienna Danube lose their only fixture of the day. They started their campaign by losing to Vienna Danube by 7 wickets in the first match before losing to Pakistan CC by 2 runs in their next match. They then bounced back to eat Vienna Afghan and Bangladesh Austria by 18 runs and 64 runs respectively. Vienna CC will look to carry on the winning momentum and beat strugglers Cricketer CC.

Cricketer CC on the other hand need to win this match to pull themselves from the bottom half of the points table. They are currently 7th with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. Their only win came versus Pakistan CC by 6 wickets, while they were handed the loss by Vienna Danube by 9 wickets. This should be a good contest to watch.

VCC vs CRC weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with a thunderstorm before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite the weather issues before the start, teams could still have a chance to play the full quota of overs.



VCC vs CRC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs CRC player record

Mark Simpson-Parker is having a good tournament with the bat and is likely to continue his good form in the match versus Cricketer CC. Bilal Zalmai is the leading run-getter for the team in the tournament so far and will look to continue his fine form with the bat.

VCC vs CRC Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs CRC Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCC vs CRC player record and as a result, the VCC vs CRC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis.

