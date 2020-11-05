VCC Vs DSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Venezia Cricket Club will battle it out with Defentas Sporting Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 3:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our VCC vs DSC match prediction and VCC vs DSC Dream11 team. The VCC vs DSC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
This is the second match of the day in Group B both teams will be looking to kick off their campaign on winning note. Speaking about VCC, the club was founded in 2006 an found success at youth level between 2009 and 2013. The team consist of Bangladeshi origin players and have found quite some success this season, qualifying for the quarter-finals of both the Italian T20 Championship and Coppa Italia. They would look to continue their fine form in this tournament as well.
🏏Some stray cricket balls land in your back garden. WHAT TO DO? What are these strange objects he asked? Signor Alberto Miggiani ended up forming a team in Italy - Introducing VENEZIA CC 🇮🇹https://t.co/jn7n2585XG pic.twitter.com/y01c9rRXYz— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 4, 2020
Speaking about DSC, they failed to find success in the Italian T20 Championship and Coppa Italia but they would like to find some success in the T10 tournament. Expect both teams to produce an exciting contest by playing their best players in the VCC vs DSC playing 11
Sojun Islam, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquder, Mahbub Khan, Mahmdul Islam, Ali-Hasan Cheema, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah, Tuhin Mazi, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Dammika Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Biplob Miah.
Asraful Islam, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Tirath Singh, Shajahan Arif, Joynal Abedin, Shadamgul Zadran, Amdadul Haque, Hasan Nelay, Talvinder Deep, Hossain Jakir, Nafi Hasan, Mandeep Kumar, Ravinder Bhullar, Abdur Jemi, Luca Ciprotti, Jamal Uddin.
Mohsin Ahmed
Mahbub Khan
Nazmul Haque
Mukhtiar Singh
As per our VCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, VCC will be favourites to win the match.
