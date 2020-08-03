VCC Vs FPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Vantaa CC will go up against Finnish Pakistani Club in the upcoming match of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 on Monday, August 3. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground and will commence at 8 PM IST. FPC are on the seventh spot of the points table with 4 points to their name while VCC are way down in 8th with 3 points to their name.

Fans can play the VCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the VCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs FPC Dream11 top picks and VCC vs FPC Dream11 team.

VCC vs FPC Dream11 team

VCC vs FPC Dream11 top picks

Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala (Captain) Sanjeewa Peththahandi (Vice-captain) Ursan Tavernier Farhan Mahmood Yasin Shir Ayub Pasha

Squads for the VCC vs FPC Dream11 team

VCC vs FPC Dream11 team: Vantaa CC (VCC) squad

Chanaka Jayasinge , Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage , Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

VCC vs FPC Dream11 team: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) squad

Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand

VCC vs FPC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Vantaa CC : Chanaka Jayasinge (WK), Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage

: Chanaka Jayasinge (WK), Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage FPC Finnish Pakistani Club: Wamaq Syed (WK), Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman

VCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction

Our VCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction is that Vanta CC will win this game.

Note: The VCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs FPC Dream11 top picks and VCC vs FPC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCC vs FPC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket/Facebook)