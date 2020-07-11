VCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Vantaa Cricket Club will take on Helsinki Cricket Club in the league game of the Finnish T20 League 2020 on Saturday, July 11. The VCC vs HCC Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The VCC vs HCC Dream11 match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is our VCC vs HCC Dream11 team and VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction along with the VCC vs HCC Dream11 top picks.

VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction and Finnish Premier League T20 preview

The ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.

VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: VCC vs HCC Dream11 team from squads

VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: VCC Probable XI

Ravi Sanjeeva Kahingala, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Chanaka Jayasinge, Ursan Tavernier, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Dilip Hethumuni, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage.

VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: HCC Probable XI

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushthay, Maneesh Chauhan, Faheem Nellancheri, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia.

VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: VCC vs HCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Chanaka Jayasinge, Aniketh Pushthay

Batsmen: Ravi Sanjeeva Kahingala, Khalid Rahman Mangal (Vice-Captain), Ursan Tavernier

All-rounders: Ameer Hamsa Warsha (Captain), Zakiullah Kamal, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

Bowlers: Dilip Hethumuni, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia

VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

HCC start off as favourites to win the VCC vs HCC live match.

Please note that the above VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs HCC Dream11 team and VCC vs HCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The VCC vs HCC Dream11 team, VCC vs HCC Dream11 top picks and VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET FINLAND TWITTER