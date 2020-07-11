VCC Vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Quick links:
Vantaa Cricket Club will take on Helsinki Cricket Club in the league game of the Finnish T20 League 2020 on Saturday, July 11. The VCC vs HCC Dream11 match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. The VCC vs HCC Dream11 match will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is our VCC vs HCC Dream11 team and VCC vs HCC Dream11 prediction along with the VCC vs HCC Dream11 top picks.
ALSO READ | New Zealand have NOT offered to host IPL 2020: NZC spokesperson trashes false reports
The ongoing Finnish Premier League 2020 commenced on June 1 and will run till August 23. A total of 55 matches will be played in a round-robin format followed by the knockout fixtures. Eight teams are participating in the tournament and matches will be played across two different venues - Kerava National Cricket Ground and Tikkurila Cricket Ground.
Ravi Sanjeeva Kahingala, Ranuka Shiran Fernando, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Chanaka Jayasinge, Ursan Tavernier, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Dilip Hethumuni, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage.
Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushthay, Maneesh Chauhan, Faheem Nellancheri, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia.
ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's manager insists CSK captain not thinking of retirement, IPL 2020 his target
Wicketkeepers: Chanaka Jayasinge, Aniketh Pushthay
Batsmen: Ravi Sanjeeva Kahingala, Khalid Rahman Mangal (Vice-Captain), Ursan Tavernier
All-rounders: Ameer Hamsa Warsha (Captain), Zakiullah Kamal, Ranuka Shiran Fernando
Bowlers: Dilip Hethumuni, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia
ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly hints at IPL 2020 taking place outside India due to COVID-19 situation
HCC start off as favourites to win the VCC vs HCC live match.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters doubt tournament taking place due to poor market conditions: Report