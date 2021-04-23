VCC Vs INV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 17 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna CC and Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 23. Here is our VCC vs INV Dream11 prediction, VCC vs INV Dream11 team, VCC vs INV best team and VCC vs INV player record.

VCC vs INV match preview

Vienna CC are currently at the top of the points table following their win over Cricketer CC on Thursday. They defeated Cricketer CC by 6 wickets to register their third win of the tournament from the 5 matches played so far. They will look to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match and also hope to keep hold of the top spot by the end of the day.

Indian Vienna will be coming into this match on the back of a win versus inform Vienna Danube in their previous match. They defeated Vienna Danube by 3 runs in a very hard-fought battle and will be hoping to keep up the momentum versus new table-toppers Vienna CC. This should be a cracker of a contest as Indian Vienna looks to climb up the points table by the end of the day.

VCC vs INV weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 8 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs INV player record

Mark Simpson-Parker is having a good tournament with the bat and is likely to continue his good form in the match for Vienna CC. Mehar Cheema has been in terrific form with the bat for Indian Vienna and he will be expected to continue his fine form with the bat in the upcoming match

VCC vs INV Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs INV Dream11 prediction, VCC will come out on top in this contest.

