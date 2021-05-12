VCC Vs PCK Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Match Preview

Match 34 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Vinohrady CC and Prague CC Kings at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, May 11. Here is our VCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction, VCC vs PCK Dream11 team, VCC vs PCK best team and VCC vs PCK player record.

VCC vs PCK match prediction

This is the clash between two teams who currently occupy the top two spots on the Group A points table. Both teams have 5 wins and 1 loss from their 6 matches played so far, but Prague CC Kings sit on the top due to their superior net run rate. Prague CC Kings' only loss in the tournament came against their upcoming opponent, while Vinohrady CC's only loss came against Bohemians.

The last time these two teams faced each other, Vinohrady beat Prague CC Kings by 5 wickets. For Vinohrady, a win will see them becoming the table=toppers, while a win for Prague CC Kings means keeping hold of the top spot.

VCC vs PCK weather report

The condition doesn't look good at all with rain coming down before the start fo the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 179 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, it is unlikely that teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the VCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction.

VCC vs PCK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs PCK player record

The performances from Venkatesh Margasahayam and Frederick Heydenrych with bat and ball have been the key element in Vinohardy doing well in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players will look to continue their fine performance and help the team take the top spot. For Prague CC Kings, Sudesh Wickramasekara and Smit Patel have done really well in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's match.

VCC vs PCK Dream11 team

VCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction, PCK will come out on top in this contest.

Note The VCC vs PCK player record and as a result, the VCC vs PCK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs PCK Dream11 team and VCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode