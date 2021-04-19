VCC Vs PKC Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Vienna Preview

Vienna CC (VCC) and Pakistan CC (PKC) are set to clash in the fourth fixture of the ongoing ECS T10 Vienna Series. The VCC vs PKC match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 19, 2021, from the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn, Austria. Here is our VCC vs PKC Dream11 prediction, VCC vs PKC Dream11 team and VCC vs PKC player record information.

VCC vs PKC Dream11 prediction: VCC vs PKC match preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Vienna is expected to be a cracker, considering the line-up the two teams boast. Vienna CC will enter the clash with Ashwin Prakash being their top batsmen and Michael Henry leading their bowling attack. Pakistan CC, on the other hand, will depend on top players Zeshan Arif, Naveed Hassan and Adal Afzal to come out victorious.

VCC vs PKC pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 7 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 21 km/h. The pitch at the Seebarn Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

VCC vs PKC Dream11 team: Full squads

Vienna CC: Lakmal Kasthuri Arachchige, Abdullah Akbarjan, Ali Rahemi, Satyam Subhash, Quinton Norris, Mark Simpson Parker, Suraj Mohammad, Himanshu Jha, Michael Henry, Ashwin Prakash, Richard Asher, Daniel Eckstein, Ally Deny, Sam Williams, Junaid Syed, Shakil Khan, Jayaprakash Arukkutty, Saurabh Luthra, Harjeet Singh, Rayhaan Ahamed, Ram Schreuer, Dav Eckstein

Pakistan CC: Mirza Ahsan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Amir Naeem, Naveed Hassan, Umair Tariq, Sikander Hayat, Saveez Khawaja, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Adeel Tariq, Sikandar Iqbal, Basit Iqbal, Zia-ur-rahman Shinwari, Naeem Kamran, Asif Zazai, Shahid Khalil, Muhammad Ashfaq

VCC vs PKC player record: VCC vs PKC top picks

Vienna CC: Ashwin Prakash, Daniel Eckstein, Michael Henry

Pakistan CC: Zeshan Arif, Naveed Hassan, Adal Afzal

VCC vs PKC best team

Wicketkeeper: Amir Naeem

Batsmen: Zeshan Arif, Ashwin Prakash, Abdullah Akbarjan, Satyam Subhash

All-rounders: Naveed Hassan, Dav Eckstein, Aqib Iqbal

Bowlers: Michael Henry, Adal Afzal, Sikandar Iqbal

VCC vs PKC match prediction

As per our VCC vs PKC Dream11 prediction, Pakistan CC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCC vs PKC match prediction and VCC vs PKC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs PKC Dream11 team and VCC vs PKC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: European Cricket/ Twitter