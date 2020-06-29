VCC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live Game Info

Vantaa CC will face KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League. Vantaa CC are currently on the last spot of the points table. They have only played one game in the season so far and have lost the game by 35 runs. KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti are on the second spot of the points table with 6 points to their name. They have won three out of the four games played in the season so far.

The VCC vs SKK match will commence on Monday, June 29 at 8 PM IST. Fans can play the VCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the VCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, VCC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and VCC vs SKK Dream11 team.

VCC vs SKK Dream11 team

Squads for the VCC vs SKK Dream11 team

VCC vs SKK Dream11 team: Vantaa CC (VCC)

Chanaka Jayasinge, Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage, Nipuna Patabendi Nidelage, Kasun Chamara Pasikku, Nalaka Hangamuwe, Ranuka Shiran Fernando

VCC vs SKK Dream11 team: KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK)

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

VCC vs SKK Dream11 team (Predicted playing XIs)

Vantaa CC : Chanaka Jayasinge (WK), Lahiru Hikkaduwa Liyanage, Amila Sampath Hathurusingha, Chaminda Janaka Abewickrama, Manoj Mahamada Achchige, Ravi Sanjeewa Kahingala, Sanjeewa Peththahandi, Ursan Tavernier, Ameer Hamsa Warsha, Dilip Hethumuni, Madura Milan Hettiarachilage

VCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

Our VCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction is that Vantaa CC will win this match.

Note: The VCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, VCC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and VCC vs SKK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCC vs SKK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Finland Cricket Instagram account)