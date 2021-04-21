VCC Vs VIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna CC and Vienna Afghan at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 21. Here is our VCC vs VIA Dream11 prediction, VCC vs VIA Dream11 team and VCC vs VIA player record.

VCC vs VIA match preview

Vienna CC are currently winless in the tournament having lost both the matches in the competition so far. They are rooted at the bottom of the points table and will be desperate to win the match to get their season back on track. They were beaten by Vienna Danube by 7 wickets in the first match before losing to Pakistan CC by 2 runs in their next match. They will be looking to put the losses behind and focus on winning the match.

Vienna Afghan, on the other hand, have played just one match so far and managed to win the contest by putting in a brilliant bowling display. They beat Indian Vienna by 8 runs in their only match in the tournament and will be eyeing for second win versus the struggling Vienna CC. Speaking about the tournament teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

VCC vs VIA weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 8 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will stand a chance to play full quota of overs.

VCC vs VIA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs VIA player record

Abdullah Akbarjan is the leading run-getter for Vienna CC and will look to continue his fine form with the bat versus Vienna Afghan and help the team register first win in the competition. Qadargul Utmanzai is the leading run-getter for Vienna Afghan after one match and will hope to continue his good form with the bat in the upcoming clash.

VCC vs VIA best team

VCC vs VIA Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs VIA Dream11 prediction, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCC vs VIA player record and as a result, the VCC vs VIA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs VIA Dream11 team and VCC vs VIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

