VCC Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Match 30 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna CC and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 27. Here is our VCC vs VID Dream11 prediction, VCC vs VID Dream11 team, VCC vs VID best team and VCC vs VID player record.

VCC vs VID match preview

Vienna CC finished the first stage of the competition 5th on the points table with 3 wins from 7 matches. In the second round, they are placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh Austria, Vienna Danube, Cricketer CC. Their previous two matches saw them losing to Indian Vienna and Salzburg by 20 runs and 44 runs respectively. They will look to put the loss behind and focus on getting a victory in the upcoming match

.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, finished the first stage of the competition in the 6th spot with 2 wins from 7 matches. They will look to put the previous performances behind and start on a fresh note by looking to win this opening Group B fixture. This should be a great contest to watch between these two teams.

VCC vs VID weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

VCC vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

VCC vs VID player record

Mark Simpson-Parker and Abdullah Akbarjan finished with the most number of runs for Vienna CC and will be expected to be among the runs in the upcoming match as well. For Vienna Danube, Klair Kailash and Mohammad Safi did well with bat and ball and so they will be expected to perform well in the group stage matches as well.

VCC vs VID best team

VCC vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our VCC vs VID Dream11 prediction, VID will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCC vs VID player record and as a result, the VCC vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCC vs VID Dream11 team and VCC vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

