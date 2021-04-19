VCC Vs VID Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All ECS T10 Vienna Match Details

Vienna CC and Vienna Danube lock horns against each other in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Vienna on Monday. The second match of the tournament is all set to be played on Monday, April 19 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground with the match scheduled to start at 2:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the VCC vs VID Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other details of this match.

VCC vs VID Match Preview

Vienna CC are the experienced campaigners before heading into the match as they have featured in the previous edition of the tournament while Vienna Danube will be making their debut on Monday. Vienna CC had a torrid time during their last outing in the tournament as they went on to register one win across all their matches. Vienna Danube, on the other hand, will be excited to bank on their team's roster as they boast of some great talent in their ranks. Both the teams will be aiming to start their campaign on a positive note as they look to get their tournament going by recording their first win on Monday.

Vienna CC will be heading into the match relying on their left arm all-rounder Abdullah Akbarjan to help the team get off to a good start. He will be a vital cog for the team as his performances with the bat and the ball could very well be the deciding factor in determining the outcome of the match. He will be well supported by the likes of hard-hitting all-rounder Daniel Eckstein, and team captain Quinton Norris as the wicketkeeper will look to lead by example on Monday.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, will be relying on the captain, Khyber Malyar and Klair Kailash to get their first win of the season. The duo should be well supported by Abdul Rahman Miralikhel, as they look to kick start their ECS campaign win a win.

VCC vs VID Dream11 Team: VCC vs VID best Team

Wicketkeepers - Z. Miralikheil, Q. Norris

Batsmen - K. Malyar (C), A. Prakash, K. Kailash, A. Akbarjan

All-Rounders - H. Singh (VC), D. Eckstein

Bowlers - O. Omari, M. Henry, A. Zardan

VCC vs VID Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the team to play out an evenly matched contest and predict Vienna CC to end the game as winners on Monday.

Note: The above VCC vs VID Dream11 prediction, VCC vs VID Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VCC vs VID Dream11 Team and VCC vs VID Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.