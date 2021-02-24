VCT Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

New South Wales will take on Victoria in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Thursday, February 25 at 5:00 AM IST. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here's a look at our VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction, probable VCT vs NSW playing 11 and VCT vs NSW Dream11 team.

VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction: VCT vs NSW match preview

Victoria are currently 4th on the points table after playing 3 matches in the tournament so far. They have just 1 win under their belt while the other two matches ended in a draw. Their last match was versus New South Wales which they won by 4 wickets and will be eager to do the double by winning this contest.

NSW on the other hand occupy the second spot after four matches with 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. The two victories for the Peter Neville-led side came versus Tasmania and Queensland before being beaten for the first time in this year's competition. Coming into this match, NSW will be without pacer Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith who have withdrawn from the side due to personal reason and injury respectively. The Blues will look to bounce back and settle the scores with Victoria by beating them. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

VCT vs NSW live: Squad details for VCT vs NSW match

VCT: Peter Handscomb (Captain), Scott Boland, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Wil Parker, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Matt Short, Will Sutherland

NSW: Peter Nevill (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Pat Cummins, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques,

Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Daniel Solway

VCT vs NSW match prediction: Top picks for VCT vs NSW live match

Nathan Lyon

Harry Conway

Marcus Harris

James Pattinson

VCT vs NSW Dream11 live: VCT vs NSW Dream11 team

VCT vs NSW live: VCT vs NSW match prediction

As per our prediction, VCT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCT vs NSW match prediction and VCT vs NSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCT vs NSW Dream11 team and VCT vs NSW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Victoria Cricket / Twitter

