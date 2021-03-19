VCT Vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Victoria will take on Queensland in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Saturday, March 20 at 5:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Here's a look at our VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction, probable VCT vs QUN playing 11 and VCT vs QUN Dream11 team.

VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction: VCT vs QUN preview

Victoria after 2 matches are still winless having lost both their matches. They lost their first match to New South Wales by 59 runs, while in the second match they were defeated by Tasmania by 6 wickets. They will look to bring an end to the two-match losing streak versus an unbeaten Queensland team. Scott Boland, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, James Pattinson and Will Sutherland have been recalled into the side, while Jonathan Merlo has also been included.

Queensland on the other hand would look to continue their unbeaten run intact versus the struggling victoria side. They won their first match versus Tasmania by 4 wickets, while in the second match they overcame Western Australia by 93 runs under the Duckworth Lewis method after 2nd innings was reduced to 40 overs due to rain. James Bazley is in line to make his Queensland Bulls debut after being included in their squad This should be a great contest to watch.

VCT vs QUN live: Squad details for VCT vs QUN match

VCT: Peter Handscomb (C), Scott Boland, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Todd Murphy, James Pattinson, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland

QUN: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne

Michael Neser, James Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee

VCT vs QUN match prediction: Top picks for VCT vs QUN playing 11

Usman Khawaja

Billy Stanlake

James Pattinson

Marcus Harris



VCT vs QUN Dream11 live: VCT vs QUN Dream11 team

VCT vs QUN live: VCT vs QUN match prediction

As per our VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction, VCT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCT vs QUN match prediction and VCT vs QUN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCT vs QUN Dream11 team and VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

