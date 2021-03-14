VCT Vs QUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

Victoria will take on Queensland in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Monday, March 15 at 5:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Here's a look at our VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction, probable VCT vs QUN playing 11 and VCT vs QUN Dream11 team. There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the VCT vs QUN live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams as well as cricket.com.au, which is the official website of the Australian cricket

VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction: VCT vs QUN match preview

Victoria have just one win under their belt and has four draws. They will be desperate to win their remaining matches in order to stay in contention for a place in the final of the tournament. Their last match was versus Tasmania which ended in a draw. Marcus Harris is currently the leading run-getter for the side with 516 runs, while Scott Boland leads the wicket-takers list with 24 wickets

Queensland on the other hand have 3 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw. They are currently at the top of the points table and are in a strong position to make it all the way to the final. Marnus Labuschange (517 runs) and Matt Renshaw (437 runs) are currently the leading run-getter for the side, while Mitchell Swepson is the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

VCT vs QUN live: Squad details for VCT vs QUN match

VCT: Scott Boland, Travis Dean, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb (c), Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Will Pucovski, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, Xavier Crone, Zak Evans, Simon Mackin, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry

QUN: Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Benji Floros, Brendan Doggett

VCT vs QUN match prediction: Top picks for VCT vs QUN live match

Scott Boland

Marcus Harris

Marnus Labuschagne

Matt Renshaw

VCT vs QUN Dream11 live: VCT vs QUN Dream11 team

VCT vs QUN live: VCT vs QUN match prediction

As per our prediction, QUN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCT vs QUN match prediction and VCT vs QUN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCT vs QUN Dream11 team and VCT vs QUN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Queensland Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.