VCT Vs TAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Victoria will take on Tasmania in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Wednesday, March 10 at 4:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. Here's a look at our VCT vs TAS Dream11 prediction, probable VCT vs TAS playing 11 and VCT vs TAS Dream11 team.

VCT vs TAS Dream11 prediction: VCT vs TAS preview

Victoria have not made a great start to their Marsh Cup 2021 campaign having lost their opening match to New South Wales by 59 runs. In that match, Matthew Short (67 runs) and James Pattinson (54 runs) were the top scorers for the side as they were bowled out for 259 runs while chasing 319 runs to win.

Victoria are likely to field seven young players aged 21 or younger for the upcoming match versus Tasmania. The side will be without the services of James Pattinson, Jon Holland and Will Sutherland who have been left out of the side after playing consecutive Sheffield Shield matches. Marcus Harris will also miss the match after accepting a one-game suspension for abuse of equipment during the Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania on March 5.

For Tasmania, Tim Paine returned a negative COVID-19 test and will be available for selection. Ben McDermott sustained a left hamstring injury during the warm-up before the fourth T20I in New Zealand and is undergoing tests to determine whether he will be fit before the end of the season. Riley Meredith is unavailable for selection due to the complexities around state border restrictions, while Matthew Wade has not travelled to Melbourne in order to as manage his load following a hectic schedule of cricket through 2020/21 summer.

VCT vs TAS live: Squad details for VCT vs TAS match

VCT: Peter Handscomb (Captain), Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Wil Parker, Matt Short

TAS: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Tim Paine (c / wk), Sam Rainbird

Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

VCT vs TAS match prediction: Top picks for VCT vs TAS live match

Matt Short

Peter Handscomb

Sam Rainbird

Jordan Silk

VCT vs TAS Dream11 live: VCT vs TAS Dream11 team

VCT vs TAS live: VCT vs TAS match prediction

As per our prediction, TAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCT vs TAS match prediction and VCT vs TAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCT vs TAS Dream11 team and VCT vs TAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Tasmania Cricket / Twitter

