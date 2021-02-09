VCT-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Australian Women’s ODD Match Preview

Victoria Women (VCT-W) and New South Wales Breakers (NSW-W) will collide in the second match of the Australian Women’s ODD or Women's National Cricket League on Tuesday, February 9 at 10:00 PM local time (Wednesday, February 10 at 4:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at our VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, probable VCT-W vs NSW-W playing 11 and VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team.

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 preview

Both Victoria Women and New South Wales Breakers will play their first match of the tournament of Tuesday, which has the potential to be a cracker. VCT-W would enter the game with Meg Lanning being their best batswoman and Annabel Sutherland leading the bowling attack. NSW-W, on the other hand, will rely on Rachael Haynes, Sammy Jo Johnson and Stella Campbell, who are currently in good form.

VCT-W vs NSW-W live: VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Melbourne time and date: Tuesday, February 9 at 10:00 PM

Indian time and date: Wednesday, February 10 at 4:30 AM

Venue: Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team, squad list

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: Victoria Women squad

Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Nicole Faltum, Anna Lanning, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Tess Flintoff, Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Neale, Elly Donald, Amy Vine, Kim Garth, Tayla Vlaeminck, Lucy Cripps, Zoe Griffiths, Sophie Day, Bhavisha Devchand

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: New South Wales Breakers squad

Sammy Jo Johnson, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver Holmes, Tahlia Wilson, Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Lisa Griffith, Stella Campbell, Ashleigh Gardner, Lauren Cheatle, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team, top picks

Victoria Women: Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland

New South Wales Breakers: Rachael Haynes, Sammy Jo Johnson, Stella Campbell

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Meg Lanning (c), Kim Garth

All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Sammy Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Annabel Sutherland, Stella Campbell (vc), Lauren Smith

VCT-W vs NSW-W live: VCT-W vs NSW-W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that New South Wales Breakers will come out on top in this contest.

It quite simply, doesn't get much better. Two stacked teams...who you picking?!



Full preview: https://t.co/uFdJMDQpC5 #WNCL pic.twitter.com/TJeChO9y76 — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) February 9, 2021

Note: The VCT-W vs NSW-W match prediction and VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team and VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

