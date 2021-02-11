VCT-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Preview

The Victoria Women will face New South Wales Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Friday, February 12 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Citi Power Centre, St. Kilda. Here's a look at our VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, probable VCT-W vs NSW-W playing 11 and VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team.

Also Read: VVS Laxman Picks Hardik Pandya Over Ravindra Jadeja As India's Best Finisher In T20Is

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs NSW-W match preview

Victoria are currently second on the points table with 4 points from 2 matches. They have one win and one loss under their belt so far. New South Wales side played just one match versus their upcoming opponents (Victoria) which they lost. Consequently, they are at the bottom of the points table at present.

We've named an unchanged #WNCL squad for our match against the @NSWBreakers tomorrow at the CitiPower Centre.



Tomorrow's match is closed to the public but a livestream will be available via https://t.co/epq1YCA0Gc ðŸ™Œ#vicsdoitbetter — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) February 11, 2021

In the last encounter, Victoria won the match by 8 wickets and will be eyeing to do the double over their opponents. In that match, NSW-W batted first and were bowled out for 241 runs in 48.2 overs. For NSW-W, Ashleigh Gardner top scored with 61 runs, while Rachael Haynes (60 runs) and Rachel Trenaman (53 runs) also contributed with the bat. For Victoria, Sophie Molineux picked up 4 wickets for 35 runs from 9 overs. Victoria chased down the target with Elyse Villani scoring an unbeaten 135 runs while Meg Lanning scored a half century.

Also Read: Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan React In Shock After Wasim Jaffer Resigns As Uttarakhand Coach

VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction: Probable VCT-W vs NSW-W playing 11

VCT-W: Elyse Villani, Sophie Molineux, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tess Flintoff

NSW-W: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Smith, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Also Read: IPL 2020 Responsible For Increasing OTT Consumption By 13% In India: Study

VCT-W vs NSW-W live: Top picks for VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

Elyse Villani

Sophie Molineux

Rachael Haynes

Ashleigh Gardner

VCT-W vs NSW-W match prediction: VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team

VCT-W vs NSW-W live: VCT-W vs NSW-W match prediction

As per our VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, VCT-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and VCT-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VCT-W vs NSW-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Victorian Cricket Team / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.