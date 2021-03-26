VCT-W Vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Final Preview

Victoria Women is all set to take on Queensland Women in the final match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Saturday, March 27. The game is set to be played at the CitiPower Centre, Junction Oval. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction, probable VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11 and VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team.

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: VCT-W vs QUN-W match preview

Victoria Women finished the league stage on the top of the points table with 6 wins. They will be coming into the match with confidence little dented after losing their previous two matches to the Western Australia Women's team. However, they will look to put the loss behind and focus on the final. Annabel Sutherland and Zoe Griffith have been drafted into the side for the final.

Queensland Women on the other hand finished second on the points table with 4 wins from 8 matches. Their previous two matches were against New South Wales women in which they won one match by 8 wickets, while the other match was abandoned. They too will look to win the match despite finishing second on the points table. This should be a great contest to watch as both teams have some good players on their side.

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction: Probable VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11

VCT-W: Elyse Villani (Captain), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum

Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Zoe Griffiths, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Vine

QUN-W: Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnstone, Ruth Johnstone, Laura Kimmince, Charlie Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgis Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

VCT-W vs QUN-W live: VCT-W vs QUN-W key Players

VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 live: VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team

VCT-W vs QUN-W live: VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction

As per our VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction, QUN-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VCT-W vs QUN-W match prediction and VCT-W vs QUN-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 team and VCT-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

