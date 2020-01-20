VCT-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Tasmania Women will play against Victoria Women in the Women’s National Cricket League. The match will be played in Hobart, Australia. Let us look at the VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.
Also Read | Cricket not bigger than life: Mushfiqur Rahim on not joining Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan
Venue: Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Hobart
Date: January 21, 2020
Time: 4.30 AM IST
Also Read | BCCI condoles demise of Team India superfan Charulata Patel, salutes her love for Cricket
This is the 15th match of the Women’s National Cricket League. Victoria Women are placed fourth on the points table, having won and lost two matches each. Tasmania Women, who are placed fifth on the points table, have also won two and lost two matches. Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are the top picks for Victoria Women, while Samantha Bates and Stef Daffara are the players to watch out for Tasmania Women.
Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.
Tasmania Women: Brooke Hepburn (c), Stef Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Flint, Courtney Webb, Samantha Bates, Erin Fazackerly, Katelynn Fryett, Maisy Gibson, Mef Phillips, Corinne Hall, Emily Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney.
Also Read | Shafali Verma becomes youngest women's cricketer to win BCCI central contract
Captain: Ellyse Perry
Vice-captain: Meg Lanning
Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum
Batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Corinne Hall, Stef Daffara
All rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sasha Moloney
Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Mef Phillips, Samantha Bates, Sophie Molineux
Also Read | Cricket's 'end of innocence': Cronje's Centurion fix, 20 years on
Victoria Women start off as the favourites against Tasmania Women.
Also Read | Anil Kumble: Everybody wants to play Test cricket