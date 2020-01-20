VCT-W Vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Tasmania Women will play against Victoria Women in the Women’s National Cricket League. The match will be played in Hobart, Australia. Let us look at the VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other match details.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Hobart

Date: January 21, 2020

Time: 4.30 AM IST

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Preview

This is the 15th match of the Women’s National Cricket League. Victoria Women are placed fourth on the points table, having won and lost two matches each. Tasmania Women, who are placed fifth on the points table, have also won two and lost two matches. Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are the top picks for Victoria Women, while Samantha Bates and Stef Daffara are the players to watch out for Tasmania Women.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Teams

Victoria Women: Elyse Villani, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Nicole Faltum (wk), Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Rhiann O’Donnell.

Tasmania Women: Brooke Hepburn (c), Stef Daffara, Belinda Vakarewa, Emma Flint, Courtney Webb, Samantha Bates, Erin Fazackerly, Katelynn Fryett, Maisy Gibson, Mef Phillips, Corinne Hall, Emily Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney.

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-captain: Meg Lanning

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Corinne Hall, Stef Daffara

All rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sasha Moloney

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Mef Phillips, Samantha Bates, Sophie Molineux

VCT-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Prediction

Victoria Women start off as the favourites against Tasmania Women.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

