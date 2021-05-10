Veda Krishnamurthy Pens emotional Letter After Losing Mom And Sister To COVID-19

Indian Women Cricket Team player Veda Krishnamurthy is going through some tough time as the cricketer has lost both her mother and sister in a span of few weeks due to COVID-19. Veda first lost her mother and then her sister Vatsala Shivakumar in a span of few days. Now, Veda on her Twitter has shared an emotional note with the caption 'To My Dearest Amma (Mother) and Akka (Sister)'.

On Monday, the senior Indian women's cricketer took to social media to post an emotional tribute for her mother and sister. Veda in her note expressed her sorrow and said that these few days have been heartbreaking for her as both her mother and sister were the foundations of her house. The emotional note of Veda says:

"To my beautiful Amma and Akka. The last few days have been very heartbreaking to all of us at home. You both for the foundation of our house never imagined it would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation the trait is obviously passed on by you. You are the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, having inspired me to never let go till the last minute," Veda wrote in her letter.

To my dearest Amma and Akka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NLj7kAYQXN — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 10, 2021

Veda lost her mother on April 23 and her sister Vatsala Shivakumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, lost her battle to COVID two weeks later.

"You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both was so relaxing and we were also happy never imagine that would be our last," she added.

"My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how vs family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both so very much and will miss you both. Thanks to all the love I received. In the end I would like to urge people to please follow the Covid rules and take precautions, this virus is very dangerous my family did everything right but still virus found its way. My heart goes to everyone else going through the same situation as mine. Stay safe! Stay strong," Veda concluded.

It is to be noted that Veda had tested negative for COVID-19.

In terms of the cricketing career of Veda Krishnamurty, she has played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is for India. Her most recent appearance in competitive cricket came during the inter-state Women's Senior One Day Trophy quarter-finals in March in Rajkot, where she represented Karnataka.

(Image Credits: BCCI/@vedakmurthy08/Twitter)