Veda Krishnamurthy Thanks Jay Shah, BCCI For Incredible Gesture After Two Deaths In Family

The coronavirus situation had shocked the cricketing world as Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost both her mother and sister due to the Covid-19 disease. In a recent tweet, Veda Krishnamurthy has thanked the BCCI and the Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah for extended their support to her after she faced such a tragic loss in the family. The BCCI was earlier criticized by former Australian women’s captain Lisa Sthalekar for not checking on Krishnamurthy and not conveying her absence from the India squad for the England tour.

Fans offer condolences after Veda Krishnamurthy mother death

Veda Krishnamurthy had informed about her mother’s demise through a tweet and two weeks later her sister, Vatsala Shivakumar also lost her life due to Covid-19. After her mother’s demise, Krishnamurthy had appreciated all the supportive messages she received and since then she was praying for her sister who was also battling the coronavirus. She informed everyone that she had tested negative and her thoughts & prayers were going out to those going through the same.

Veda Krishnamurthy offers her gratitude to Jay Shah

Krishnamurthy took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform everyone that the last month was very difficult for her family. Through the tweet, she also expressed her sincere gratitude to the BCCI and Secretary Jay Shah who had called her a few days back to extend his support in a time of need.

Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 18, 2021

Veda Krishnamurthy dropped from England tour

Veda Krishnamurthy was dropped from the Test and the ODI team in the India tour of England that will take place in the month of June. The Indian women’s team for the England tour was announced last week in which Krishnamurthy wasn’t included. Lisa Sthalekar had previously criticized the BCCI claiming that the board did not keep a check on Krishnamurthy to see how she was coping while not informing about her absence from the England tour

India women's cricket schedule 2021

The India women's cricket schedule 2021 will see the team play Test cricket after 8 years with Sourav Ganguly's backing. The Indian women’s team will play the Test match from June 16-20 against England. They are also set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on their England tour. Sourav Ganguly informed that the women’s team will leave for England on June 2 as per multiple reports. As per the Indian cricket schedule, West Indies Women are also set to play in India. India are also set to face South Africa again and Australia as well apart from England.

Image Source: ICC Twitter