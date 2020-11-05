VEL Vs TRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Challenge Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Velocity will battle it out Trailblazers in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our VEL vs TRA match prediction and VEL vs TRA Dream11 team. The VEL vs TRA live action in India will be available on the Star Sports Network.
After an entertaining opening game, two exciting teams will clash in yet another enthralling T20 contest. The Trailblazers commence their campaign as they take on the in-form Velocity side. Trailblazers will be looking to put up a strong show in their first game of the season, as they look to solidify their qualification chances. Velocity will be high on confidence as they trumped the defending champions, Supernova by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller.
Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.
Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.
Wicket-keepers: S Verma
Batters: V Krishnamurthy, S Verma, D Wyatt, S Mandhana (c)
All-rounders, D Hemlatha, D Dottin (vc), D Sharma
Bowlers: E Bisht, L Kasperek, S Ecclestone
As per our VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction, VEL will be the favorites to win the match.
