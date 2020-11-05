VEL Vs TRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's T20 Challenge Game Preview

Velocity will battle it out Trailblazers in the second match of the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our VEL vs TRA match prediction and VEL vs TRA Dream11 team. The VEL vs TRA live action in India will be available on the Star Sports Network.

VEL vs TRA live: VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction and preview

After an entertaining opening game, two exciting teams will clash in yet another enthralling T20 contest. The Trailblazers commence their campaign as they take on the in-form Velocity side. Trailblazers will be looking to put up a strong show in their first game of the season, as they look to solidify their qualification chances. Velocity will be high on confidence as they trumped the defending champions, Supernova by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the VEL vs TRA Dream11 team

VEL vs TRA playing 11 prediction: VEL squad for VEL vs TRA Dream11 team

Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

VEL vs TRA playing 11 prediction: TRA squad for VEL vs TRA Dream11 team

Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for VEL vs TRA Dream11 team

S Mandhana

D Dottin

S Verma

D Wyatt

VEL vs TRA match prediction: VEL vs TRA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Verma

Batters: V Krishnamurthy, S Verma, D Wyatt, S Mandhana (c)

All-rounders, D Hemlatha, D Dottin (vc), D Sharma

Bowlers: E Bisht, L Kasperek, S Ecclestone

VEL vs TRA live: VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction

As per our VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction, VEL will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The VEL vs TRA Dream11 prediction, top picks, and VEL vs TRA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VEL vs TRA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Source: IPL Instagram

