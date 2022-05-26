Velocity Vs Trailblazers: Live Streaming, Dream11 Tips For Women's T20 Challenge

Velocity and Trailblazers are set to lock horns in the final match of the Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday, May 26. The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune. Defending champions Trailblazers are coming into this match after suffering a 49-run loss in their opening game against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas. Apart from Smriti Mandhana, Haley Mathews and Jemimah Rodrigues, other batters failed to register big scores.

Velocity, on the other hand, kickstarted their campaign with a win beating Supernovas by 7 wickets. Laura Wolvaardt and Shafali Verma both scored half-centuries in the match to take the team to victory. The Deepti Sharma led team also made history by chasing down the highest total in Women’s T20 Challenge history. Thursday’s match is a do-or-die scenario for Smriti Mandhana's team if they want to reach the final and defend their title. The Trailblazers won the 2020 edition of the tournament which was played in Sharjah. The team defeated Supernovas by 16 runs in the final.

Velocity vs Trailblazers: Where to watch Women's T20 Challenge live streaming

Cricket fans in India, interested to watch the Supernovas women vs Velocity, can catch all the action on Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the event. The match will be also streamed live on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. The match is scheduled to begin at the MCA Stadium in Pune at 7:30 PM IST.

TV vs TB Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh

Batters –Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma,

All-rounders –Hayley Matthews (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Salma Khatun

Bowlers – Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav

VEL vs TRA Dream11 tips

Laura Wolvaardt

The South African remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 35 deliveries in the last match and helped the team take the victory by 7 wickets. Besides playing the match-winning innings she even added 71 runs for the fourth wicket along with Deepti Sharma.

Hayley Matthews:

The West Indian played the role of an all-rounder to perfection in the first match however her effort wasn't enough to take the team past the victory line. She gave away 29 runs in 4 overs and picked 3 wickets with the ball and while batting she scored 18 runs off 14 deliveries and added 39 runs for the first wicket.

Smriti Mandhana:

The captain of the Trailblazers made 34 runs off 23 deliveries. The effort wasn't enough for to help her team to victory as they lost that match by a crushing margin. Mandhana would be hoping to deliver a memorable performance in this game.

Shafali Verma

The Indian opener was in fine form in the first match scoring a half-century. SHe along with Laura Wolvaardt put up a great partnership which took the team on the verge of victory. Verma will be hoping to continue her fine form and take th team to the final.