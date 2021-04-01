VEN Vs LON Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice 2021 Match Preview

Venezia are all set to face Lonigo in Match 13 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The VEN vs LON match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here is our VEN vs LON Dream11 prediction, VEN vs LON Dream11 team and VEN vs LON playing 11. The VEN vs LON live streaming will be available on FanCode.

VEN vs LON Dream11 prediction: VEN vs LON match preview

Venezia are currently unbeaten having won all their six matches played in the tournament so far. In their last two matches, Venezia defeated Trentino Aquila by seven wickets following which they defeated Royal Cricket Padova by 18 runs. They will look to carry on their winning momentum when they face newcomers Lonigo.

Lonigo, meanwhile, had a mixed start to their campaign after playing only two matches so far. They opened their ECS campaign with a victory over Padova before losing to Royal Cricket Padova in their next match. They will certainly start as underdogs in this match and will look to put up a strong performance versus table-toppers Venezia.

VEN vs LON live prediction: Squad details for VEN vs LON Dream11 team

VEN: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Alamin Hossain, Sharif Ahmmed, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Hridoy Abdul, Kamrul Haque, Shermin Gomes, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan.

LON: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh.

VEN vs LON match prediction: Top picks for VEN vs LON playing 11

Nazmul Haque

Miah Alamin

Sandeep Singh

Rupwinder Singh

VEN vs LON Dream11 live: VEN vs LON Dream11 team

VEN vs LON live: VEN vs LON match prediction

As per our VEN vs LON Dream11 prediction, VEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VEN vs LON match prediction and VEN vs LON playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VEN vs LON Dream11 team and VEN vs LON Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

