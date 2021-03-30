VEN Vs RCP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Venice Match Preview

Venezia are all set to face Royal Cricket Padova in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Venice 2021. The VEN vs RCP match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Venezia Cricket Ground on Monday, March 30, 2021. Here is our VEN vs RCP Dream11 prediction, VEN vs RCP Dream11 team and VEN vs RCP playing 11. The VEN vs RCP live streaming will be available on FanCode.

VEN vs RCP Dream11 prediction: VEN vs RCP match preview

Venezia are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far after winning both their opening day fixture versus Padova. In the first match Venezia beat Padova by 10 wickets, while in the second match, they comfortably overcame their opponents by 8 wickets. They will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take on Royal Cricket Padova.

On the other Royal Cricket Padova have one win and one loss so far in the tournament and will be eyeing a win in this match which is also their second of the day. They will take on Padova in the first match of the day. On Day 1 Royal Cricket Padova lost to Trentino Aquilo by 7 runs in match one of the competition, however, the team bounced back to beat the same opponent by 7 wickets in the second fixture between these two teams. This should be a cracker of a contest. Speaking about the tournament, five teams, namely Royal Padova, Lonigo, Padova, Trentino Aquila and Venezia will feature over six days in 24 T10 matches.

VEN vs RCP live prediction: Squad details for VEN vs RCP Dream11 team

VEN: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed,Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Alamin Hossain, Sharif Ahmmed, Simone Bolgan, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Hridoy Abdul, Kamrul Haque, Shermin Gomes, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan

RCP: Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Jehan Gunasekara, Virantha Veerasingha, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe, Manoj Rodrigo,Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Asita Fernando, Subith Chamara, Thushara Sampath, Nisal Dananjaya, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Kumara Andradege, Angelo Andradege, Akila Heshan, Ganidu Umayangana, Indika Fernando, Jaliyah Suranga, Sandun Vidanalage, Imal Wijewardana, Shashindra Dilan,Sumith Perera,, Shammi Jayabahu, Dinesh Silva, Jeewan Fernando, Roshan Rangajeewa, Amila Fernando.

VEN vs RCP match prediction: Top picks for VEN vs RCP playing 11

Nazmul Haque

Shagar Choquder

Nishshanka Kumarasinghe

Sameera Fernando

VEN vs RCP Dream11 live: VEN vs RCP Dream11 team

VEN vs RCP live: VEN vs RCP match prediction

As per our VEN vs RCP Dream11 prediction, VEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The VEN vs RCP match prediction and VEN vs RCP playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The VEN vs RCP Dream11 team and VEN vs RCP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

