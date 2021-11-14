Venkatesh Iyer Aspires To Become Like Ben Stokes; Says He's 'match-winner In Every Format'

Kolkata Knight Riders' star performer for the second leg of IPL, Venkatesh Iyer, who recently received his maiden Indian national team call-up has revealed his admiration for English all-rounder Ben Stokes and aims to be as effective as the all-rounder in all three departments of the game across every format.

"What Ben Stokes does for England or any other team he plays for, that is quite inspiring. He is a match-winner in every format. He contributes in all three departments equally and he's such a big asset to the team. Watching him play, I feel like this is something that I really want to become... Contribute in every format and in every position, take wickets with the ball and become a safe slip fielder like Stokes. Which team wouldn't want a player like Stokes? I am inspired by Ben Stokes," Iyer told Sports Yaari.

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the big reasons behind KKR's resurgence in the second half of IPL 2021 and for his consistency, he was rewarded with a maiden international call-up for the three-T20I series against the Blackcaps, starting November 17. Speaking on his selection, the 26-year-old said "Pleased to have been selected to play for the country. I am really very happy and just want to go out and enjoy my outing. I am mentally prepared for the job and want to give my best shot if I get an opportunity to play.''

While the left-handed batter has shown his exploits with the bat, he has performed well with the ball too and recently bowled one of the most economical spells in T20 cricket history during his side's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 against Bihar. Venkatesh Iyer returned with figures of 4-2-2-2, conceding just two runs and picking up two wickets in four overs which included two maidens.

As for Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder is all set to make a comeback to cricket after recovering from a finger injury and will be seen in action during the upcoming Ashes 2021 later next month.

India vs New Zealand: Team India T20I squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Image: AP/PTI